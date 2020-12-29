Alexa
Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 20:48
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, ...
FILE - In this Sept.7, 1967 file photo, Italy's Gina Lollobrigida and French designer Pierre Cardin arrive at the Venice airport to attend the Venice ...
FILE - In this May 26, 1965 file photo, French actress Jeanne Moreau was welcomed by friend Pierre Cardin on her arrival at Orly airport in Paris. Fra...
FILE - In this Sept.13, 1960 file photo, Parisian designer Pierre Cardin, with one of his models, shows the new uniform he has created for the hostess...
FILE - In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition "Design and Fashion 1950- 2005" at the academy fo...

PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98.

A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name embossed myriad products from wristwatches to bedsheets, making his label among the world’s most famous. In the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide, though that number dwindled dramatically in later decades.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the Belle Epoque restaurant Maxim’s. He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

The academy announced his death in a tweet Tuesday.

Updated : 2020-12-29 22:52 GMT+08:00

