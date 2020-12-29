Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;78;Humid;88;79;SSW;8;81%;5%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;75;63;Sunny and delightful;77;63;N;6;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;56;39;Plenty of sun;59;41;ENE;6;47%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;57;46;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;WSW;12;58%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;43;37;Spotty showers;44;34;SSW;11;89%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;27;24;A little icy mix;31;19;NE;5;85%;59%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;36;28;Sunny, but chilly;42;28;E;5;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;13;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-14;W;9;69%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;A strong t-storm;96;74;NE;9;63%;76%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;63;55;Partly sunny;64;55;SSW;10;68%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;65;58;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;SW;13;56%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;64;44;Hazy sunshine;68;43;NW;7;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;72;Partial sunshine;92;71;ESE;7;65%;28%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;83;65;Partly sunny;80;64;E;9;56%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and hot;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;ENE;10;44%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;57;41;Breezy in the a.m.;56;41;NNW;13;55%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Frigid;14;9;Sunny, but very cold;21;9;NW;14;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;56;45;Periods of rain;53;41;SSE;12;73%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;38;31;Partly sunny;37;31;SSW;7;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;45;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;ESE;5;73%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;WNW;7;55%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;49;39;Low clouds;41;31;NW;5;89%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;38;33;A passing shower;37;33;SW;8;88%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;51;39;Partly sunny, mild;52;41;ENE;4;84%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;47;40;A little rain;44;37;NW;3;84%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot and humid;92;78;A morning t-storm;84;57;S;10;43%;53%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;High clouds;87;66;ENE;5;43%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;53;21;Quite cold;31;15;WNW;17;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;71;51;Hazy sunshine;71;51;NNE;7;57%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;73;58;SW;10;60%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;86;70;A shower;84;68;NNE;4;57%;60%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;NE;9;79%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;37;32;Rain tapering off;42;21;WNW;13;82%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;72;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;ESE;6;78%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;38;33;A little rain;37;35;SSW;12;92%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;Breezy in the p.m.;77;70;NNE;16;75%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;68;60;Rain and a t-storm;61;41;N;10;85%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;78;A t-storm around;90;77;NE;12;71%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;Cool with hazy sun;62;38;NW;5;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;35;16;Not as cold;43;25;SSW;6;32%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;Hazy sun;81;54;NNW;6;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;77%;79%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;Showers around, cold;37;29;WNW;8;87%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;39;19;Plenty of sun;44;19;NNE;7;30%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;57;44;NW;10;59%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;Cooler;63;50;NE;13;42%;4%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;84;60;Cloudy;82;61;ESE;5;60%;57%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;77;62;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;10;61%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;35;33;A little rain;38;34;S;18;93%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;91;76;Mainly cloudy;89;74;NNE;7;58%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;76;59;Not as warm;66;45;NNE;12;39%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;83;72;ENE;10;57%;36%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;Hazy sunshine;81;61;SE;6;57%;8%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;60;36;Hazy sunshine;61;35;N;5;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;60;50;Sunny and mild;60;51;SSW;6;69%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;9;73%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;84;75;Hazy sunshine;85;74;N;7;62%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;61;A strong t-storm;85;61;NW;5;57%;76%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;48;19;Hazy sunshine;50;19;SSW;5;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;75;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;49;NNE;13;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;36;Hazy sunshine;64;37;S;4;55%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Warm with hazy sun;93;67;NNW;11;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;39;35;Low clouds;45;42;SSE;7;91%;36%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;N;8;55%;10%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;5;70%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;78;61;Hazy sunshine;77;54;NNE;6;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A t-storm around;88;75;ESE;3;74%;65%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;55;38;Showers around;58;40;ESE;7;67%;93%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;89;76;A thick cloud cover;89;76;SSW;5;76%;27%;4

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;68;Dull and dreary;78;67;SSE;6;71%;38%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;55;43;Partly sunny;53;44;NNW;5;71%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;39;34;Showers around;40;33;NE;6;83%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;61;44;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;NE;4;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;86;78;Some brightening;86;77;SW;6;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a shower;47;30;Partly sunny, chilly;44;30;W;7;57%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;An afternoon shower;87;79;ENE;10;70%;76%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;84;74;Cloudy;83;74;ENE;5;84%;44%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;4;83%;80%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;55;High clouds;76;59;S;11;55%;30%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;44;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;S;7;30%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;76;69;Winds subsiding;78;72;ESE;17;64%;41%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;34;32;Spotty showers;36;35;SE;8;89%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Lots of sun, breezy;88;78;ENE;16;68%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;56;SE;16;67%;57%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;18;16;Afternoon snow;29;27;S;4;71%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;24;23;Low clouds;36;34;SE;8;80%;45%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;84;69;Hazy sunshine;86;71;N;8;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;NE;13;48%;41%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;39;26;Mostly sunny;39;37;SW;8;40%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;66;47;Sunny and beautiful;67;47;NE;6;68%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;A bit of p.m. snow;11;-12;SSW;9;84%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;55;44;Windy;48;29;NW;19;61%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;34;32;A little snow;33;27;NNE;6;86%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;19;14;Snow, not as cold;30;29;SSW;10;83%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;A couple of showers;84;78;E;7;81%;90%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower;86;73;A shower;85;73;NNW;5;79%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;ENE;6;79%;59%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;39;31;Mostly cloudy;39;32;SSW;7;79%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;102;78;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNW;11;33%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;92;77;Partial sunshine;93;73;ENE;11;48%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;11;72%;82%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;87;64;Partly sunny;88;64;ESE;6;45%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A flurry around;43;29;Mostly sunny;36;28;SSW;6;74%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and colder;32;0;Sunny, but very cold;15;2;NW;12;28%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;52;Occasional rain;66;51;SE;8;74%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Brief showers;60;48;Mostly sunny;59;40;E;6;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;78;A couple of showers;83;77;ESE;8;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;31;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;27;E;6;61%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;38;35;A passing shower;38;35;SE;9;92%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;Periods of sun;90;79;NNE;7;61%;26%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;6;55%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;55;42;Spotty showers;51;37;SE;6;83%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;30;26;Mostly cloudy;36;31;SSE;7;89%;78%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;43;Periods of sun;55;47;SW;7;65%;68%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;71;66;Spotty showers;74;64;ENE;9;73%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;81;74;Breezy with a shower;79;74;NE;14;79%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;Partial sunshine;82;66;SW;6;68%;70%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Sunshine and nice;76;45;ENE;4;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;Plenty of sunshine;94;54;SSW;7;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;71;Partly sunny, breezy;83;71;N;16;71%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;52;37;Spotty showers;51;40;N;4;78%;76%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;44;41;Rain;49;43;S;8;74%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;38;12;Sunny, but frigid;19;8;NW;9;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Very windy;59;25;Windy and very cold;30;21;NW;20;37%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;86;77;An afternoon shower;89;78;N;8;72%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;57;37;Turning sunny, mild;51;38;S;5;78%;26%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;73;A shower or two;82;74;NNE;5;75%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;42;38;A little rain;39;32;S;7;91%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;69;64;A shower in spots;74;67;E;11;69%;77%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;Rain and drizzle;54;42;ENE;9;74%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;34;31;A little rain;36;28;SSE;12;95%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;37;24;Sunny, but chilly;36;23;SE;4;78%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;48;29;Hazy sun;45;29;NE;4;62%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;49;35;Mostly sunny;51;34;SW;5;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;Sunny and nice;72;50;E;4;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;62;49;Periods of rain;64;50;ESE;10;66%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;53;47;Rain in the morning;48;29;NW;9;74%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;30;23;Some afternoon snow;40;32;W;15;80%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;67;53;Hazy sunshine;69;51;WSW;9;42%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny;59;45;W;11;65%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid;-15;-30;Sunny, not as cold;-5;-25;SE;5;72%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;38;Periods of rain;45;40;ENE;6;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;46;35;Decreasing clouds;40;30;WNW;5;83%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and hot;92;70;Partly sunny, cooler;78;56;ESE;10;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;37;31;Cloudy with a shower;36;31;SE;8;81%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;45;36;Cloudy with a shower;42;31;NW;6;93%;63%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;60;55;Partly sunny;66;55;SE;11;70%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;95;70;Hazy and very warm;95;73;N;6;44%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;NE;1;34%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-29 21:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert