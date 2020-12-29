NPUST named Taiwan’s most sustainable university by 2020 UI GreenMetric

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST) has been named the most sustainable university in Taiwan by the 2020 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

NPUST is ranked as the 31st most sustainable university in the world, No. 4 in Asia, and No. 1 in Taiwan.

Other sustainable Taiwanese universities in the global top 100 include National Chi Nan University, Dayeh University, National Cheng Kung University, Chaoyang University of Technology, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, National Chin-Yi University of Technology, and Nanhua University.

The UI GreenMetric uses six indicators to rank the universities: setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation, and education.

Nanhua University and National Chin-Yi University of Technology tied for first place in the category of waste treatment and recycling, while Dayeh University took the top spot in the water use category.

The panel behind the rankings collects data from thousands of universities worldwide to arrive at scores that reflect how schools have implemented environmentally sustainable policies and programs, according to the University of Indonesia, which organizes the rankings.



(NPUST photo)