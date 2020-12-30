'Twilight' author, Nobel laureate to attend Taipei book fair virtually

The author of the famed Twilight series Stephenie Meyer and Nobel literature prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro will give virtual talks at the Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) in January, the organizers said Tuesday (Dec. 29).



The two writers are among the 46 international authors who will participate in one-hour events at the 2021 book fair via video-conferencing or pre-recorded speeches, Taipei Book Fair Foundation (TBFF) Director Wang Hsiu-yin (王秀銀) said.



In a pre-recorded video on Jan. 31, Meyer will discuss her new book "Midnight Sun," which retells the love story of the two main characters in the Twilight series from the perspective of the male, who is a vampire, Wang said at a press conference.



Meanwhile, 2017 Nobel laureate Ishiguro, whose bestselling books include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go," will also give a pre-recorded video address at the fair, speaking on Jan. 30 on the subject "Creating with Humanity," according to Wang.



Live discussions will also be held via video-conferencing, hosted by South Korean poet Chong Hyon-jong, German writer Judith Schalansky, and several other authors from the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic, and Hong Kong, according to Wang.



The full program for the 2021 book fair, which will run from Jan. 26-31 at Taipei World Trade Center, will be posted on the TIBE website soon, the organizers said.



It is a walk-in event for visitors, and entry will be free for people under the age of 18 and those with disabilities, as well as for all foreign nationals, including migrant workers, with the presentation of their passports, the organizers said.



All visitors to the book fair will receive a NT$100 (US$3.47) voucher that can be used to purchase books at the exhibition, the organizers said.



The theme country this year will be South Korea, which had been selected as the featured country for the 2020 TIBE, before it was postponed in late January, canceled in March, and then moved online in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Yoon Chul-ho, chairman of the Korean Publishers Association, said in a pre-recorded message at Tuesday's press conference that his country's pavilion will be called "XYZ," which represents different generations, gender issues, and the end of the world.



The approximately 100 books on display at the booth will reflect those themes and will allow Taiwanese readers to become more familiar with South Korean authors, he said.



The booth will feature five famous South Korean authors, including Cho Nam-joo, who wrote the bestselling novel "Kim Ji-young: Born 1982," and Kim Young-ha, whose books have been translated into 10-plus languages across the world, according to TBFF.



At the press conference, Yoon also highlighted the significance of holding the book fair at this particular time.



"I think it is extremely meaningful that Taiwan can host an in-person book fair right now" during the pandemic, Yoon said, adding that he hoped people in the publishing industry would soon be able to attend such fairs.



To prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, all participants at this year's book fair will have their temperatures checked at the entrance to the venue, TBFF said.



They will also be required to register their name, ID and phone number at the entrance for contact-tracing purposes and to wear a mask at all times, the organizers said.