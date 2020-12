CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has beaten Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first test at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

___

South Africa 621 (Faf du Plessis 199, Dean Elgar 95; Wanindu Hasaranga 4-171) beat Sri Lanka 396 (Dinesh Chandimal 85, Dhananjaya de Silva 79; Lutho Sipamla 4-76) and 180 (Kusal Perera 64, Hasaranga 59; Sipamla 2-24) by an innings and 45 runs.