Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

2020 is Taiwan’s hottest year on record: Central Weather Bureau

Previous record was set by 2019

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/29 17:34
2020 was Taiwan's hottest year on record, narrowly beating 2019 

2020 was Taiwan's hottest year on record, narrowly beating 2019  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the onslaught of a cold front predicted for its final days, 2020 marked the hottest year since the keeping of records began, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday (Dec. 29).

The average temperature for 2020 until Dec. 27 reached 24.62 degrees, breaking the record of 24.55 degrees set just the previous year, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The hottest temperature of the year, 40.2 degrees, was recorded by the Dawu weather station in Taitung County on July 25, equaling a previous record. The same month, measuring stations in Taipei, Chiayi, and on Taiwan’s tallest peak, Yushan, also set records.

May and August were the rainy months, with limited precipitation in June, July, and September. The central mountain range only received between 50 and 70 percent of its usual annual rainfall, according to CWB experts.

The forecasts for the first quarter of 2021 indicated normal temperatures but limited precipitation, with weather experts warning fish farmers they needed to take preventive measures as low seawater temperatures could damage their business, RTI reported.
climate change
global warming
extreme weather
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
2020/12/25 17:39
Last typhoon of the year could form near Philippines
Last typhoon of the year could form near Philippines
2020/12/19 17:10
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
2020/12/18 20:19
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
2020/12/12 19:40
Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan
Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan
2020/11/29 09:28

Updated : 2020-12-29 18:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses