2020 is Taiwan’s hottest year on record: Central Weather Bureau

2020 was Taiwan's hottest year on record, narrowly beating 2019 2020 was Taiwan's hottest year on record, narrowly beating 2019 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the onslaught of a cold front predicted for its final days, 2020 marked the hottest year since the keeping of records began, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday (Dec. 29).

The average temperature for 2020 until Dec. 27 reached 24.62 degrees, breaking the record of 24.55 degrees set just the previous year, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The hottest temperature of the year, 40.2 degrees, was recorded by the Dawu weather station in Taitung County on July 25, equaling a previous record. The same month, measuring stations in Taipei, Chiayi, and on Taiwan’s tallest peak, Yushan, also set records.

May and August were the rainy months, with limited precipitation in June, July, and September. The central mountain range only received between 50 and 70 percent of its usual annual rainfall, according to CWB experts.

The forecasts for the first quarter of 2021 indicated normal temperatures but limited precipitation, with weather experts warning fish farmers they needed to take preventive measures as low seawater temperatures could damage their business, RTI reported.