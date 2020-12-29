Authorities to enforce traffic control on Taipei’s Yangmingshan if it snows

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 29) that Taipei City Government would enforce traffic control measures in the Yangmingshan area if it snows.

The headquarters cited the Central Weather Bureau’s forecast as saying that there is a chance of snow for areas in northern Taiwan with an elevation of over 1,000 meters before New Year’s Day.

To maintain the smooth flow of traffic up and down Yangmingshan and prevent accidents in the event of snowfall, the city government would enforce a step-by-step traffic control by setting up checkpoints to require all ascending vehicles to have chains on their tires, the headquarters said.

Vehicles entering the Yangmingshan area via Yangde Boulevard, including on weekdays, would also be required to have a “Yangde Boulevard pass,” according to the release.

If traffic control takes effect, service at all tourist centers in the national park would also be suspended accordingly, per the release.