Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan not expected to send delegation to US for Biden's inauguration

Foreign Ministry cited pandemic as main reason

  136
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/29 16:51
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (Taiwan News photo)

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is not likely to send a delegation to attend the inaugural events of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden scheduled for Jan. 20.

Given the quarantine requirements and other public health measures imposed in both countries, the possibility of a Taiwanese delegation visiting Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration is low, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday (Dec. 29).

As such, a delegation is not likely to visit other American officials, since most of the U.S. government agencies have strict health and safety measures in place, cited Ou. Plus, the envoys will have to go through a 14-day quarantine when returning to Taiwan, she added.

As for whether Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) will attend the swearing-in ceremony and other inaugural events, Ou responded that the ministry will respect the arrangements of the event organizer.

The presidential inauguration and related activities are being planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. It is reported that the events will be scaled down greatly in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has maintained close contact with the Biden camp and will convey Taiwan’s congratulations in the most appropriate way through the ministry and Taiwan’s Representative Office in the U.S., according to Ou.

"We look forward to working closely with the Biden administration to further the Taiwan-U.S. relationship based on the existing good foundation," she said.
MOFA
Joe Biden
Taiwan-US relations
Presidential inauguration

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA to purchase San Francisco property to house Taiwan office
MOFA to purchase San Francisco property to house Taiwan office
2020/12/24 14:17
Taiwan's application for US customs preclearance under review
Taiwan's application for US customs preclearance under review
2020/12/23 12:54
Taiwan's foreign minister talks partnership with US environmental chief
Taiwan's foreign minister talks partnership with US environmental chief
2020/12/23 10:53
After US cements election results, China-wary Taiwan sees rally for Trump
After US cements election results, China-wary Taiwan sees rally for Trump
2020/12/21 22:46
Taiwan 'in process' of seeking Washington office's name change
Taiwan 'in process' of seeking Washington office's name change
2020/12/21 16:38

Updated : 2020-12-29 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses