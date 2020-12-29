Taiwan not expected to send delegation to US for Biden's inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is not likely to send a delegation to attend the inaugural events of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden scheduled for Jan. 20.

Given the quarantine requirements and other public health measures imposed in both countries, the possibility of a Taiwanese delegation visiting Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration is low, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday (Dec. 29).

As such, a delegation is not likely to visit other American officials, since most of the U.S. government agencies have strict health and safety measures in place, cited Ou. Plus, the envoys will have to go through a 14-day quarantine when returning to Taiwan, she added.

As for whether Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) will attend the swearing-in ceremony and other inaugural events, Ou responded that the ministry will respect the arrangements of the event organizer.

The presidential inauguration and related activities are being planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. It is reported that the events will be scaled down greatly in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has maintained close contact with the Biden camp and will convey Taiwan’s congratulations in the most appropriate way through the ministry and Taiwan’s Representative Office in the U.S., according to Ou.

"We look forward to working closely with the Biden administration to further the Taiwan-U.S. relationship based on the existing good foundation," she said.