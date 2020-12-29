Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's MOFA responds to Duterte's 'negotiation' tactic for COVID vaccines

President Duterte threatened to eject US troops out of Philippines if he did not receive American-made vaccines

  164
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/29 16:17
Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kuang.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kuang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to kick out U.S. troops if the archipelago country does not receive American-made COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kuang (田中光) on Monday (Dec. 28) said Taiwan’s president was not the type of person to make similar remarks just to get what she wanted.

Kuomintang Legislator Ma Wen-jun (馬文君) asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday what it thought of the incident.

Deputy Minister Tien replied, "Each leader has different personality traits. Do you think a person with this type of personality trait can achieve what he wants? Good thing our leader is not like this."

Ma said that the difference in personality traits is called “negotiation.” The President of the Philippines dares to criticize any country that only uses Manila as a pawn for their own national interests, the legislator stated, per Newtalk.

All the member states in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are China’s diplomatic countries, Ma noted. He added that if cross-strait relations are not improved, it will be difficult for Taiwan to join international organizations.

President Duterte had a meeting with Filipino COVID-19 frontline workers last Saturday, during which he said, “If the United States can't deliver at least 20 million doses of vaccine, it's best to get out. Without vaccine[s], you are not allowed to stay," according to UDN.

The Philippines currently has a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the U.S., which provides “simplified access procedures to the Philippines” for American service members on official business as well as a set of procedures for resolving issues that may occur as a result of U.S. forces being present in the Philippines. Duterte ordered the termination of the agreement in February of this year, but the Philippine government reversed this decision in June and announced that it would maintain the agreement.
Taiwan president
Philippines
Visiting Forces Agreement
U.S.-Philippines relations
COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
2020/12/27 15:11
Close contacts of Philippine COVID-19 case test negative
Close contacts of Philippine COVID-19 case test negative
2020/12/27 08:30
Taiwan confirms 3 coronavirus cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 3 coronavirus cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
2020/12/26 15:32
Taiwan reports four imported coronavirus cases on Christmas
Taiwan reports four imported coronavirus cases on Christmas
2020/12/25 16:55
Ancient DNA reveals Guam ancestors migrated from Taiwan, Philippines
Ancient DNA reveals Guam ancestors migrated from Taiwan, Philippines
2020/12/24 14:44

Updated : 2020-12-29 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses