Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks

Consider watching the fireworks from the mountains

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/29 16:14
Taipei night view from Taipei's Maokong area (TRTC photo)

Taipei night view from Taipei's Maokong area (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has recommended three spots in Maokong for people to celebrate New Year's Eve and watch the Taipei 101 fireworks.

TRTC, which manages the Maokong Gondola, said in a Dec. 26 press release that people ought to take the lift up to the Maokong area on New Year’s Eve for fresh air and to watch the fireworks.

The three spots the company recommended for viewing them are as follows:

1. Linsiao Hall of Zhinan Temple
Get out at Zhinan Temple Station, then turn left to get to the Linsiao Hall.

2. Tianliao Bridge
Take the gondola up to Maokong Station, take a right at the three-way junction in front of the station, and walk about 6-10 minutes to the bridge, where there is a nice view of the city.

3. Restaurants along Lane 38, Section 3, Zhinan Road
Take the gondola up to Maokong Station, and go straight at the three-way junction in front of the terminal. There are several restaurants along the street with cityscape views.

The company recommended the public arrive early on New Year’ s Eve, visit attractions, such as Zhinan Temple, explore trails in the area, and enjoy themselves at one of the many restaurants or tea houses along Zhinan Road.

The gondola’s hours will be extended to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, or even later if necessary, to transport revelers down, TRTC added.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (dial 02-27208889 if outside Taipei), or visit the company's website.

View of Taipei from the Linsiao Hall of Zhinan Temple

View of Taipei from the Tienliao Bridge

(TRTC photos)
