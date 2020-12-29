Seven foreign professionals gain dual citizenship in Taiwan

Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the United Kingdom, have gained approval for naturalization in Taiwan without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Tuesday.

The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine, and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement.

British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for over 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English consultant for various government agencies, the MOI said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communication between the international community and government, has participated in international organizations, and enhanced Taiwan's global visibility, the ministry said.

Another professional approved for naturalization is Asian-American Xing Xue-kun (邢雪坤), chairman of the Hsinchu-based SYNergy ScienTech Corp., which specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of rechargeable lithium-ion and lithium-ion polymer batteries, the MOI said. According to the ministry, Xing has made great contributions in the field of green energy development in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Malaysian doctor Chung Yoke-chun (莊岳泉) gained approval on the basis of his specialties in the fields of oncology, hematology and bone marrow transplants, his years of healthcare service in remote villages in Taiwan, and his ability to communicate with his patients in the Hakka language, the MOI said.

According to the MOI, 171 foreign professionals have gained naturalization in Taiwan since the amended Nationality Act took effect on Dec. 21, 2016, allowing them to do so without relinquishing their original citizenship, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to recruit and retain top talent from around the world.