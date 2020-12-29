Trump administration strengthens order banning US investment in Chinese companies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Trump administration strengthened an executive order on Monday (Dec. 28) banning American investors from buying securities in Chinese companies with suspected ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Treasury Department published advice clarifying Trump’s November executive order, saying that the ban also applies to investors in exchange-traded funds and index funds in addition to subsidiaries of Chinese firms designated by the Pentagon as owned or controlled by the PLA, Reuters reported. The Treasury posted the guidance in a “frequently asked questions” post on its website.

The clarification came in response to the Treasury Department’s attempt to water down the executive order. Three people familiar with the situation told the Financial Times that the Treasury wanted to exclude Chinese subsidiaries from the ban, but the attempt was strongly resisted by the State Department and the Pentagon.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the announcement “ensures U.S. capital does not contribute to the development and modernization of the People’s Republic of China’s military, intelligence, and security services.” He added: “This should allay concerns that U.S. investors might unknowingly support (Chinese military-controlled companies) via direct, indirect, or other passive investments.”

The November executive order looked to bolster a 1999 law that mandated the Pentagon to create a list of Chinese military companies. The Department of Defense, which finally compiled the list this year, has designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Hikvision, Huawei, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC).

Starting on Jan. 11, Trump’s executive order will bar U.S. investors from buying securities of the designated Chinese companies and their subsidiaries. Transactions made to divest ownership in the firms will be allowed until Nov. 11, 2021, according to Reuters.