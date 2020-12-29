Taiwan reports 700th imported coronavirus case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 29) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus, including an Indian man who tested positive after his quarantine ended, bringing the total number of imported cases to 700.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two imported COVID-19 infections, raising Taiwan's total to 795, including 700 imported cases. The latest cases were imported from the Philippines and the U.S.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chuang stated that Case No. 795 is a Filipino migrant worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 14. and did not report any symptoms upon arrival. Before his quarantine was set to end, he was tested for the coronavirus on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 29, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. As he has been asymptomatic since arriving in Taiwan and because he had not come in contact with others during his quarantine, no contacts have been listed in his case.

According to Chuang, Case No. 796 is an Indian man in this 30s who has lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time. After being hired by a company in Taiwan, he arrived in the country on Dec. 13 with his family members and did not report any symptoms.

After his quarantine expired, he was sent by his company to a hospital to undergo testing for the coronavirus on Dec. 28, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 29. The health department has identified 15 persons who came in contact with him, four of whom have been told to begin home isolation, while 11 have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Tuesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 125,024 COVID-19 tests, with 122,673 coming back negative.

Out of the 795 officially confirmed cases, 700 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 661 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 127 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.