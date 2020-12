MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India has defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second cricket test Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

India, 1st innings 326 (Ajinkya Rahane 112, Ravindra Jadeja 57; Nathan Lyon 3-72, Mitchell Starc 3-78) and 2nd innings 70-2 (Shubman Gill 35) has defeated Australia, 1st innings 195 (Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jasprit Bumrah 4-56, Ravi Ashwin 3-35) and 2nd innings 200 (Cameron Green 45, Matthew Wade 40; Mohammed Siraj 3-37) by eight wickets.