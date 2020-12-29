Alexa
Bucks reserve forward Torrey Craig has fractured nose

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 11:41
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Torrey Craig fractured his nose during a loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Bucks announced the severity of Craig’s injury Monday and said he won’t play Tuesday at Miami.

Craig was injured in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 130-110 victory. The fracture was discovered after Craig had a CT scan and additional evaluation Monday in New York.

Milwaukee signed Craig last month after he spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Craig averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes for Denver last season.

The 6-foot-7 forward hasn’t scored in two games for the Bucks. He has averaged 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 6.5 minutes.

