Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) leased over two floors of office space in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday (Dec. 28) ahead of its planned US$12 billion wafer fab north of the city.

TSMC Arizona Corporation — a wholly owned subsidiary that TSMC set up in November — leased a 4,342-square-meter office space in Canyon Corporate Plaza, according to a press release from commercial real estate company JLL. JLL represented ViaWest Group, the building’s owner, during lease negotiations, AZ Big Media reported.

The office space will be TSMC Arizona Corp’s administrative home base, with occupancy starting on Jan. 1, 2021, according to KTAR News. It is located 15 miles north of the Taiwanese company’s future manufacturing facility in North Phoenix.

“Canyon Corporate Plaza offered TSMC a Class A, move-in-ready office environment that is close to single- and multi-family housing, seconds from I-17 along the future light rail extension,” JLL Managing Director John Bonnell said in the release. “These amenities, combined with the capital improvements underway by ViaWest, make this the perfect location for TSMC.”

Earlier this month (Dec. 9), TSMC purchased a 1,129-acre tract of undeveloped land off I-17 for US$89 million at a state land auction. TSMC intends to build an advanced 5-nanometer fab at the location and is expected to begin construction in 2021, with chip production slated to start by 2024.

To assist in the project, the Phoenix City Council on Nov. 18 voted to move forward with an agreement that committed to spending US$205 million on infrastructure to connect the city to the planned site, including US$62 million for streets, US$37 million for water infrastructure, and US$107 million on wastewater improvements.

TSMC has previously said the new facility would create 1,900 full-time jobs over a five-year period. Once the factory is finished, it is expected to use 12-inch wafers and have a production goal of 20,000 wafers per month.