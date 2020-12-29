Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC leases over 46,000 square feet of office space in Phoenix

Arizona factory for world's largest contract chipmaker set to begin occupancy on Jan. 1

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/29 13:31
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) leased over two floors of office space in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday (Dec. 28) ahead of its planned US$12 billion wafer fab north of the city.

TSMC Arizona Corporation — a wholly owned subsidiary that TSMC set up in November — leased a 4,342-square-meter office space in Canyon Corporate Plaza, according to a press release from commercial real estate company JLL. JLL represented ViaWest Group, the building’s owner, during lease negotiations, AZ Big Media reported.

The office space will be TSMC Arizona Corp’s administrative home base, with occupancy starting on Jan. 1, 2021, according to KTAR News. It is located 15 miles north of the Taiwanese company’s future manufacturing facility in North Phoenix.

“Canyon Corporate Plaza offered TSMC a Class A, move-in-ready office environment that is close to single- and multi-family housing, seconds from I-17 along the future light rail extension,” JLL Managing Director John Bonnell said in the release. “These amenities, combined with the capital improvements underway by ViaWest, make this the perfect location for TSMC.”

Earlier this month (Dec. 9), TSMC purchased a 1,129-acre tract of undeveloped land off I-17 for US$89 million at a state land auction. TSMC intends to build an advanced 5-nanometer fab at the location and is expected to begin construction in 2021, with chip production slated to start by 2024.

To assist in the project, the Phoenix City Council on Nov. 18 voted to move forward with an agreement that committed to spending US$205 million on infrastructure to connect the city to the planned site, including US$62 million for streets, US$37 million for water infrastructure, and US$107 million on wastewater improvements.

TSMC has previously said the new facility would create 1,900 full-time jobs over a five-year period. Once the factory is finished, it is expected to use 12-inch wafers and have a production goal of 20,000 wafers per month.
TSMC
TSMC Arizona
TSMC Phoenix
lease
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC begins hiring push for $12 billion Arizona facility
Taiwan’s TSMC begins hiring push for $12 billion Arizona facility
2020/12/24 13:10
TSMC secures Apple contract for its 3 nm process chips
TSMC secures Apple contract for its 3 nm process chips
2020/12/23 13:49
Apple, Arm have secured 80% of TSMC’s 5 nm capacity for 2021
Apple, Arm have secured 80% of TSMC’s 5 nm capacity for 2021
2020/12/22 17:10
SUSS MicroTec plant in Hsinchu a boost for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
SUSS MicroTec plant in Hsinchu a boost for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
2020/12/21 16:27
TSMC supplier Entegris to ramp up investment in Taiwan
TSMC supplier Entegris to ramp up investment in Taiwan
2020/12/21 14:55

Updated : 2020-12-29 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses