No. 9 Texas A&M women rout Northwestern State 112-26

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 11:15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored 14 points to lead No. 9 Texas A&M to a 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each added 13 points as the Aggies (9-0) set a school record for scoring. The previous mark came in a 111-83 victory over Lamar on Nov. 15, 1995.

Alexis Morris added 12 points and Zaay Green, a transfer from Tennessee, had 10 in her Aggies debut.

A&M shot 58.3% from the field (42 of 72), including 12 of 23 (52.2%) on 3-pointers.

Anessa Dussette scored eight points to lead Northwestern State (0-5), which made only 9 of 50 field goals and had 26 turnovers that A&M converted to 36 points.

Morris ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap a 20-0 run for a 64-13 lead. A&M made 7 of 8 field goals in the four-minute stretch, while Northwestern State missed six shots and had five turnovers that led to 10 A&M points.

The Aggies got rolling early, grabbing a 20-6 lead in just over five minutes by hitting all eight field goals. Northwestern State attempted only six field goals, hitting a pair of 3-pointers because of ballhandling woes with six turnovers.

PERFECTION

Texas A&M finished nonconference play unbeaten for the first time. The 2008-09 and 2010-11 teams both went 12-1.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern State is rebuilding under first-year head coach Anna Nimz who took over a team that was 7-22 last season, including 4-16 in Southland Conference. Monday’s game kicked off a five-game road trip for the Lady Demons.

UP NEXT

Northwestern, picked to finish last in the 13-team Southland Conference by its coaches, will open league play Saturday at Houston Baptist.

Texas A&M, picked to finish third in the Southeastern Conference behind fifth-ranked South Carolina and 13th-ranked Kentucky will open league play at home Thursday night against Tennessee.

Updated : 2020-12-29 12:13 GMT+08:00

