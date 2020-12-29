Alexa
Welp, Baker lift UC Irvine over UC Santa Barbara 73-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 11:24
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp registered 16 points and nine rebounds and UC Irvine narrowly defeated UC Santa Barbara 73-69 on Monday.

Dawson Baker added 14 points for the Anteaters (5-4, 2-0 Big West Conference), who beat the Gauchos 77-56 on Sunday, and Brad Greene chipped in 10 points.

D.J. Davis clinched the win with a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 22 points for the Gauchos (4-3, 0-2). Ajare Sanni added 18 points. Miles Norris had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

