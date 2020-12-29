Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan dispatches its first volcano drill alert

SMS warning issued on trial basis in Taipei's Beitou District

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/29 13:08
Mount Datun's highest peak, Qixingshan (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Mount Datun's highest peak, Qixingshan (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan issued a volcano warning for some residents of Taipei’s Beitou District Tuesday morning (Dec. 29) in the country's first drill to improve public awareness of the risk of an eruption.

Those living in Beitou's Hutian Borough (湖田里) received a three-minute SMS alert on their mobile phones between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The message indicated that it was a drill dispatched by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The warning system will eventually cover the Datun volcano group (大屯火山群) in the north and Turtle Island (龜山島, Guishan Island) off the northeast coast. While no eruption events have been recorded in recent centuries, scientists caution that a future incident cannot be ruled out.

Research carried out by Taiwan's national academy Academia Sinica has over the years indicated geothermal activity and a possible magma chamber beneath the Datun volcano group, part of which is located in Yanmingshan National Park.

After identifying the Datun system and Turtle Island as live volcanoes, the Academia Sinica discovered a volcanic conduit measuring 2 kilometers deep and 500 meters wide around Mount Datun's Dayoukeng (大油坑) area and called for closer observation, according to CNA.

The CWB has designed a three-tier volcano alert mechanism comprising green, yellow, and red lights. The city governments of Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan have been instructed to set out an emergency plan to prepare for a hypothetical eruption.

Monitoring stations have been set up at the volcanoes by the CWB and the Ministry of Science and Technology to keep a watch on tectonic activity as well as changes in volcanic gases and land surface temperatures. The data will serve as a reference for the CWB alerts.

Taiwan dispatches its first volcano drill alert
CWB issues trial volcano alert in Taipei's Beitou District. (CWB image)
Datun
Turtle Island
volcano
alert
warning
CWB
Datun volcano group

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
2020/12/25 17:39
Taiwan helps Belize mitigate hurricane damage
Taiwan helps Belize mitigate hurricane damage
2020/12/24 17:53
Taiwan's Yilan sees 27 straight days of rain
Taiwan's Yilan sees 27 straight days of rain
2020/12/24 11:57
Taiwan to issue nationwide landslide alerts in 2021
Taiwan to issue nationwide landslide alerts in 2021
2020/12/23 17:41
Eluanbi best spot to see Taiwan's earliest sunrise on first day of 2021: CWB
Eluanbi best spot to see Taiwan's earliest sunrise on first day of 2021: CWB
2020/12/21 16:09

Updated : 2020-12-29 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses