Stampley's 16 & 17 carries Troy over Carver College 88-35

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 10:27
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley tallied 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lift Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College on Monday night.

Zay Williams added 15 points for Troy (5-4), Kam Woods 13 points and Rory Pantophlet had eight rebounds.

Bryson Scott had 10 points for the Cougars and Antwon Ferrell added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-29 12:13 GMT+08:00

