Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

India on cusp of winning 2nd test against Australia at MCG

By GREG BUCKLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/29 10:26
Australia's Cameron Green hits the ball to India's Ravindra Jadeja to be out caught for 45 runs during play on day four of the second cricket test bet...
Australia's Cameron Green walks from the field after he was dismissed for 45 runs during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and...
India's MD Siraj, second left, is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during play on day four of the seco...
India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammate after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during play on day four of the second cricket te...
Australia's Mitchell Starc dives to make his ground during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cr...
Australia's Josh Hazlewood runs to make his ground as the ball is thrown at the stumps during play on day four of the second cricket test between Indi...

Australia's Cameron Green hits the ball to India's Ravindra Jadeja to be out caught for 45 runs during play on day four of the second cricket test bet...

Australia's Cameron Green walks from the field after he was dismissed for 45 runs during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and...

India's MD Siraj, second left, is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during play on day four of the seco...

India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammate after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during play on day four of the second cricket te...

Australia's Mitchell Starc dives to make his ground during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cr...

Australia's Josh Hazlewood runs to make his ground as the ball is thrown at the stumps during play on day four of the second cricket test between Indi...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India needs just 70 runs to win the second cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after bowling Australia out for 200 in its second innings at lunch on Tuesday’s fourth day of play.

Debutant pace bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3-37, including claiming two of the four wickets to fall in Tuesday’s opening session.

Australia’s tail wagged after resuming on Tuesday in a desperate position of 133-6, an overall lead of two runs. However, with the first six wickets falling for 99 runs, it was always going to be an uphill task for Australia to post a competitive target.

India’s decision to take the second new ball after 80 overs was a successful move, with a breakthrough coming in the 83rd over. Pat Cummins fended a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah to second slip and was caught for 22 at 156-7, ending a 57-run stand with Cameron Green.

Second-gamer Green, 21, scored a stylish 45 before he pulled a short ball from Siraj to mid-wicket at 177-8.

Facing a series of bouncers, Nathan Lyon was caught behind off the bowling of Siraj with just another eight runs added to the tally.

Josh Hazlewood played no shot and was bowled by Ashwin (2-71) for eight, with Mitchell Starc left stranded on 14. It was the first time in the series Australia had managed to reach 200 runs in an innings as its batsmen continue to flounder.

Australia’s batting collapse on Monday came despite Umesh Yadav limping off with a calf-muscle injury midway through his fourth over.

Matthew Wade scored a gritty 40 before spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2-28) made a vital breakthrough by trapping the opener leg before wicket.

Australia then slumped to 99-6 after suffering a middle-order collapse, losing three wickets for one run including the dismissal of Tim Paine, who was caught behind off the bowling of Jadeja, following a video review.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-29 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses