Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to enter NFL draft

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 09:50
USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to enter NFL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is headed to the NFL draft.

The left tackle made his long-anticipated announcement Monday. He was a fourth-year junior this season.

Vera-Tucker opted out of the 2020 season in September when the Pac-12 delayed its start, but opted back in before the Trojans began play. He was a guard in 2019, but moved to left tackle this season.

Vera-Tucker is expected to be among the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.

No. 21 USC won the Pac-12 South with an unbeaten regular season, but lost 31-24 at home to Oregon in the conference title game. The Trojans then decided not to participate in a bowl game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-29 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses