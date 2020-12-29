Alexa
Rookie of the Year Morant wheeled off with ankle injury

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 09:53
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) as Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) sets a ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies announced he would not return to the game.

Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.

