Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled jet fighters, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

  138
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/29 09:47
Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 28 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 28 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday afternoon (Dec. 28), marking the 18th such intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft was tracked flying into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the plane.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan. It is outfitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, a ferry range of 4,800 km, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

China has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ over the past three months, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. In December alone, Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone on Dec. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, and 28.

In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times. In October, Chinese military aircraft, including one drone, were also tracked there on 22 occasions.
Flight path of Chinese plane on Dec. 28 (MND image)

Updated : 2020-12-29 10:43 GMT+08:00

