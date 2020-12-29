Alexa
Harris out for 2nd straight game as Patriots host Bills

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 08:17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots won’t have primary running back Damien Harris when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Harris has been dealing with an ankle issue and is missing his second straight game. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy are also inactive with shoulder injuries. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun is sitting with a knee issue.

Receiver John Brown was one of three Buffalo Bills players placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list hours before the game. Also placed on the list were practice squad members, safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade. They joined running back T.J. Yeldon, who was added to the COVID list Sunday and didn’t travel with the team.

Other inactives for Buffalo are defensive end Trent Murphy, quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm, and tight end Reggie Gilliam.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer and center Marcus Martin, who was signed to the Patriots' active roster earlier in the day, rounded out New England’s inactives.

