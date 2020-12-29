Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's 49ers-Cards game has 11.2 million viewers online

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/29 08:13
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) celebrates his interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL foo...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) defends during the second half of an NF...
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (48) during the second half of an NFL fo...
Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden (44) shoves San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) after the pass during the second half of an NFL footbal...

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) celebrates his interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL foo...

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) defends during the second half of an NF...

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (48) during the second half of an NFL fo...

Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden (44) shoves San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) after the pass during the second half of an NFL footbal...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals set a record for the largest audience to stream an NFL game.

The game — which was streamed primarily on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch — delivered an estimated 11.2 total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million, more than doubling the previous high. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars' 2015 game in London, which was streamed on Yahoo!, averaged 2.1 million.

The NFL and Amazon say that the average viewing duration was 82 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than the average engagement rate for an NFL game online.

The game, which San Francisco won 20-12, was also aired on television stations in San Francisco and Phoenix, and averaged an additional 1.1 million viewers.

Besides Amazon and Twitch, the game was also available on the NFL, Cardinals and 49ers mobile apps. There were some complaints during the game on social media about the streaming quality during the first half while others didn't know where the game was being broadcast.

This is the first of a three-year deal between the NFL and Amazon. It also includes the rights to stream the Thursday night games that are also available on Fox and NFL Network.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-29 09:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
3 passengers from UK flight to Taiwan test positive for COVID
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses
Mass layoffs reported at over 100 Taipei businesses