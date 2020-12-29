Alexa
Carnival, Alibaba, Myovant rise; Weibo falls

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 05:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved sharply or traded heavily Monday:

Weibo Corp., down $5.98 to $38.33.

The China-based social media company reported results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts, but also noted some slowing in active users.

Ideanomics Inc., up 7 cents to $2.34.

The company's Mobile Energy Global business unit is buying 2,000 units of a ride-hailing vehicle from a Chinese joint venture.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $4.66 to $27.41.

The drugmaker said it's teaming up with Pfizer to develop hormone blocker relugolix for treatment of cancer and women’s health issues.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., up $2.87 to $40.87.

Several Wall Street analysts initiated coverage of the company, noting its inhibitors for treating tumors could be among the best.

AstraZeneca PLC, up 86 cents to $49.38.

The drugmaker's shares got a lift after it said researchers believe its coronavirus vaccine will be effective against a new variant of the virus.

Apple Inc., up $4.72 to $136.69.

The iPhone maker led a broad rally in technology stocks, which helped lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite to a new high.

Carnival Corp., up 87 cents to $21.71.

The cruise line operator rose as traders bid up shares in companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up 36 cents to $222.36.

The Chinese tech giant recovered some of its losses after last week's plunge on news it was the target of an anti-monopoly investigation.

Updated : 2020-12-29 06:11 GMT+08:00

