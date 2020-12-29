Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/29 04:50
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 61 cents to $47.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 43 cents to $50.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.37 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas fell 21 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.80 to $1,880.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 63 cents to $26.54 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.84 Japanese yen from 103.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.2207 from $1.2180.

Updated : 2020-12-29 06:10 GMT+08:00

