By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 123.35 Down 2.60
Mar 125.30 Down 2.55
Mar 125.75 126.50 121.50 123.35 Down 2.60
May 127.40 128.35 123.45 125.30 Down 2.55
Jul 128.95 129.60 125.05 126.90 Down 2.55
Sep 130.35 131.35 126.60 128.40 Down 2.55
Dec 132.35 132.40 128.10 129.85 Down 2.50
Mar 133.60 133.60 129.50 131.20 Down 2.45
May 134.20 134.20 130.55 131.70 Down 2.50
Jul 131.00 132.50 131.00 132.20 Down 2.55
Sep 131.45 132.70 131.45 132.70 Down 2.60
Dec 133.55 Down 2.60
Mar 134.35 Down 2.60
May 135.05 Down 2.60
Jul 135.75 Down 2.60
Sep 136.40 Down 2.60

Updated : 2020-12-29 06:10 GMT+08:00

