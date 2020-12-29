New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|123.35
|Down 2.60
|Mar
|125.30
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|125.75
|126.50
|121.50
|123.35
|Down 2.60
|May
|127.40
|128.35
|123.45
|125.30
|Down 2.55
|Jul
|128.95
|129.60
|125.05
|126.90
|Down 2.55
|Sep
|130.35
|131.35
|126.60
|128.40
|Down 2.55
|Dec
|132.35
|132.40
|128.10
|129.85
|Down 2.50
|Mar
|133.60
|133.60
|129.50
|131.20
|Down 2.45
|May
|134.20
|134.20
|130.55
|131.70
|Down 2.50
|Jul
|131.00
|132.50
|131.00
|132.20
|Down 2.55
|Sep
|131.45
|132.70
|131.45
|132.70
|Down 2.60
|Dec
|133.55
|Down 2.60
|Mar
|134.35
|Down 2.60
|May
|135.05
|Down 2.60
|Jul
|135.75
|Down 2.60
|Sep
|136.40
|Down 2.60