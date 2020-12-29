Alexa
Stanford WR Simi Fehoko declares for draft

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 01:30
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Fehoko finished his Stanford career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games. He was named a first-team All-Pac-12 player this season by The Associated Press after catching 37 passes for 584 yards and three TDs in six games.

Fehoko caught a school-record 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his final game when the Cardinal beat UCLA in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-29 03:07 GMT+08:00

