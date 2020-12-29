Alexa
Leicester draws 1-1 at Palace, moves into 2nd place in PL

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 01:15
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst ...

LONDON (AP) — Leicester settled for a 1-1 draw at struggling Crystal Palace after Harvey Barnes' late equalizer on Monday in the Premier League.

Still, the point was good enough to move Leicester into second place on goal difference over Everton, whose match later Monday was postponed after Manchester City reported new coronavirus cases.

Barnes fired a shot into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute, beating Vicente Guaita, who earlier boosted Palace's hopes when he saved Kelechi Iheanacho's first-half penalty.

Wilfried Zaha’s volley from close range early in the second half put Palace ahead. It was his eighth goal of the Premier League season — already doubling his tally from 2019-20.

Playing their second game in three days, both teams rested regulars with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers making seven changes from the starting lineup that drew 2-2 against Manchester United on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy has converted six of seven penalty attempts for Leicester this season but was on the bench when Luke Thomas was fouled in the area in the 17th minute. Iheanacho stutter-stepped and shot with his left foot but Guaita dove and saved it with his right hand.

Vardy came on as a substitute in the second half.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-29 03:06 GMT+08:00

