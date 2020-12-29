Alexa
The Latest: Everton-Man City Premier League game postponed

By  Associated Press
2020/12/29 00:13
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

More coronavirus cases at Manchester City have led to the Premier League game against Everton being called off.

Pep Guardiola’s side had previously announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members. City was able to play Newcastle on Saturday.

But hours before kickoff was due at Goodison Park on Monday, City announced that more coronavirus cases at the club had now forced the postponement of the game.

City says “after the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.”

It is the second Premier League match this season to be called off due to the coronavirus cases after Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa at the start of the month.

It comes amid concerns in England about the spread of a variant of COVID-19.

Updated : 2020-12-29 01:37 GMT+08:00

