Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;79;Humid with a shower;88;78;SSW;9;81%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;77;64;Sunshine, pleasant;78;62;NE;8;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;54;40;Mostly sunny;57;39;NE;7;48%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;62;51;Rain and drizzle;57;46;WSW;11;66%;89%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;41;35;Spotty showers;41;37;SW;6;90%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;34;26;Cloudy;29;27;NNE;10;79%;68%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;35;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;29;ESE;5;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;10;4;A bit of a.m. snow;12;-1;WSW;11;76%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;94;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;5;67%;52%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;61;54;Sunshine, pleasant;65;56;SSW;7;65%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;65;57;Partly sunny, windy;68;58;SW;18;52%;6%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;63;42;Mostly sunny;65;43;NW;7;47%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;6;71%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny;79;65;E;7;52%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;96;76;Hazy sun and warm;96;74;SSW;5;56%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and windy;56;45;Increasingly windy;55;41;NW;18;53%;16%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;30;14;Very cold;21;9;NW;18;13%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;53;43;A bit of rain;55;45;SSE;9;71%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;39;34;Mostly cloudy;38;30;SSW;9;84%;42%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;46;A little p.m. rain;67;47;E;5;68%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;64;Mostly cloudy;85;65;ENE;7;55%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;43;36;Cloudy and mild;46;39;SSE;12;84%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;38;32;Spotty showers;39;33;SW;8;84%;76%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;57;40;Turning sunny, mild;49;40;NE;4;78%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;43;40;Clouds and sun;47;40;SSE;9;74%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;Mostly sunny, warm;91;78;ENE;8;57%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm around;86;66;SE;6;38%;71%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;56;37;Clouds and sun;50;17;NW;5;55%;70%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;71;53;Hazy sunshine;71;52;NE;6;62%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Mostly sunny;71;61;NW;11;52%;6%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A bit of rain;86;69;Partly sunny;85;69;N;3;56%;39%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;75;Inc. clouds;88;77;NNE;9;74%;75%;4

Chicago, United States;Colder;34;20;Turning out cloudy;36;33;SSE;9;52%;79%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;72;A t-storm around;86;73;SW;6;80%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;38;36;Periods of rain;37;33;SW;7;96%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;Partly sunny, breezy;79;70;NNE;16;70%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Cooler;61;51;An afternoon shower;69;57;SSE;13;66%;75%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy with some sun;90;78;A t-shower in spots;90;77;NE;13;69%;52%;9

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Hazy sunshine;63;38;NW;6;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;31;24;A bit of a.m. snow;37;16;ESE;9;67%;81%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;Hazy sun;80;56;NNW;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;90;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;75;SW;5;73%;79%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;40;35;Chilly with some sun;42;30;W;13;83%;37%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;35;13;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;NNE;6;43%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with showers;63;49;Partly sunny;58;45;NW;13;68%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;80;70;Partly sunny;80;58;NE;8;72%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;83;60;A t-storm around;84;60;NE;5;57%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;76;62;Partly sunny, breezy;77;63;E;15;62%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;34;33;Snow and rain;36;34;ESE;18;91%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;91;74;Mostly cloudy;91;76;SE;4;61%;42%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;79;65;Partly sunny;76;60;NNE;5;66%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;84;71;An afternoon shower;83;72;ENE;8;62%;71%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;83;59;Hazy sunshine;83;58;SE;6;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;57;39;Hazy sunshine;59;37;NNW;5;64%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A passing shower;57;49;Mostly sunny, mild;59;50;SSW;9;64%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;9;78%;79%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and humid;84;75;Hazy sunshine;85;74;N;6;61%;10%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;61;A t-storm around;84;61;SW;7;60%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;41;12;Hazy sun;46;19;S;5;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;75;46;Sunny and breezy;73;48;NE;13;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;36;Hazy sunshine;65;36;S;4;56%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;92;67;Hazy and very warm;94;68;NNW;11;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A touch of p.m. rain;36;35;Cloudy;40;36;S;11;92%;28%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;75;Some sun, a shower;86;75;NNE;7;62%;54%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SW;5;68%;65%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;77;59;Hazy sunshine;78;59;NE;5;48%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;3;78%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain, cloudy;51;38;A morning shower;56;38;ESE;11;65%;69%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;91;76;A morning shower;89;76;SW;6;76%;49%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;69;More clouds than sun;76;68;SSE;7;71%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;56;45;A passing shower;55;42;N;8;69%;56%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;39;35;Some sun returning;40;34;WNW;7;87%;35%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Thunderstorms;59;46;Mostly sunny, cool;61;43;N;5;60%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;86;77;Clouds and sun;87;78;SW;6;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Very windy;47;33;A passing shower;45;30;WNW;10;69%;56%;2

Male, Maldives;A few showers;87;80;Partly sunny;87;80;N;9;68%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;75;Showers, some heavy;83;74;NE;4;86%;90%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;E;4;80%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;Turning sunny;72;56;SSE;10;53%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;45;Partly sunny;75;45;SW;5;28%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;75;64;Breezy;75;69;E;14;57%;32%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and breezy;32;31;A little snow;36;32;S;15;88%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;92;79;ENE;14;62%;29%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;NE;8;67%;56%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;37;14;Windy and colder;17;16;W;19;55%;13%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold;18;13;Dull and dreary;23;22;SE;11;78%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;Hazy sunshine;85;70;N;9;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;59;NNE;13;43%;5%;10

New York, United States;Breezy;48;32;Sunny, windy, colder;37;26;NW;24;40%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;65;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;ESE;6;67%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-11;-14;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSE;12;64%;63%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;55;37;Clouds and sunshine;56;42;E;4;65%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Wet snow;33;31;A little snow;33;31;NE;7;85%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little wintry mix;36;10;Sunny and colder;19;14;SW;12;56%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;79;A t-storm around;85;79;E;7;75%;88%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;73;A shower;85;73;NW;6;77%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;86;75;NE;6;76%;55%;4

Paris, France;Showers around;40;32;Spotty showers;36;29;W;7;80%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;93;72;Hazy sun, very hot;99;76;E;10;17%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;91;76;Clouds and sun;93;78;SW;5;57%;32%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;91;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;NE;12;75%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;84;70;A shower in places;87;65;SE;5;57%;41%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;33;29;Partly sunny;40;29;S;10;63%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds;42;27;Colder;31;1;NW;8;33%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;63;52;Downpours;64;52;ESE;8;75%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;63;52;Brief showers;59;48;WSW;6;89%;90%;1

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;84;77;Showers around;84;78;SE;9;58%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;27;ESE;5;57%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;36;35;Rain and drizzle;40;35;S;15;90%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;86;75;A p.m. shower or two;86;76;N;6;71%;81%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;65;48;Hazy sun;66;48;E;6;55%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Windy with rain;55;40;A little rain;55;43;SSW;9;66%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;32;25;A bit of ice;31;26;SE;10;76%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;Mostly sunny;56;40;W;6;59%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;72;66;A shower and t-storm;71;66;ENE;8;83%;78%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;72;A shower in spots;82;73;NNW;5;76%;41%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;N;5;62%;6%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;ENE;5;27%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;53;Mostly sunny, nice;83;52;SW;7;45%;22%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;72;A shower in spots;85;71;N;13;69%;41%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;52;43;Spotty showers;50;36;N;7;78%;61%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;45;35;Periods of sun;45;40;S;5;71%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;53;32;Afternoon flurries;37;12;NW;5;64%;56%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;59;48;Very windy;55;25;WNW;20;76%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;90;78;Afternoon showers;88;77;N;5;76%;91%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;55;38;Mostly sunny, mild;53;38;S;8;72%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A shower in spots;81;73;NNW;2;78%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;40;39;Rain and drizzle;41;36;E;12;92%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;69;66;Rain and a t-storm;73;64;SE;11;75%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;72;66;Humid and warmer;78;54;NNE;5;73%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;37;32;Snow and rain;36;31;SE;11;86%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy, cold;31;26;Partly sunny, chilly;37;24;NE;6;84%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;49;31;Clouds and sun;47;30;NE;3;59%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;47;35;High clouds;52;35;SW;5;24%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;71;50;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NE;3;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;61;48;A bit of rain;64;50;ESE;8;67%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;52;40;Partly sunny;56;41;WSW;5;67%;28%;2

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;40;25;Partly sunny;30;23;WNW;10;64%;70%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and breezy;59;49;Hazy sunshine;67;53;SSW;10;39%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Hazy sunshine;65;46;NW;6;59%;32%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, frigid;-18;-34;Bitterly cold;-19;-33;NW;9;76%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;47;36;Rain and drizzle;42;37;ENE;4;74%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;42;33;Inc. clouds;44;34;NW;4;76%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;Remaining very warm;87;71;NE;4;59%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;34;32;A little rain;38;31;S;15;80%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and milder;44;41;Occasional a.m. rain;44;37;SSE;15;78%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;53;Partly sunny;62;54;S;15;67%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun, less humid;94;71;Warm with hazy sun;95;70;NNW;5;50%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;21;High clouds;36;25;ENE;2;35%;0%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-28 22:29 GMT+08:00

