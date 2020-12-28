Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan company launches '100 Peaks' mask series

100 peaks series has limited edition prints of mountains

  192
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 20:52
(Acenature Biotechnology Co photo)

(Acenature Biotechnology Co photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mask manufacturer in central Taiwan has launched the “100 Peaks – Discover the Beauty of Taiwan” mask series to stimulate sales.

Acenature Biotechnology Co in Changhua County recently hit the market with Christmas-themed masks just before the holidays, according to a CNA report. Now, the company has come up with the Taiwan 100 Peaks series, with a limited supply of 200,000 masks.

Acenature Biotechnology Managing Director Lai Ming-yi (賴明毅) said that the 100 peaks series has a number of mountains to choose from, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain, Chilai Mountain, and Mount Nanhu. The masks are packaged in envelopes printed with the landscapes they depict.

In addition to being worn, the masks make great mementos or gifts, according to a poster promoting the product.

Taiwan company launches '100 Peaks' mask series
(Acenature Biotechnology Co photo)
100 Peaks
Taiwan’s 100 Peaks
Acenature Biotechnology

Updated : 2020-12-28 22:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness