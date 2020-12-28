Taiwan company launches '100 Peaks' mask series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mask manufacturer in central Taiwan has launched the “100 Peaks – Discover the Beauty of Taiwan” mask series to stimulate sales.

Acenature Biotechnology Co in Changhua County recently hit the market with Christmas-themed masks just before the holidays, according to a CNA report. Now, the company has come up with the Taiwan 100 Peaks series, with a limited supply of 200,000 masks.

Acenature Biotechnology Managing Director Lai Ming-yi (賴明毅) said that the 100 peaks series has a number of mountains to choose from, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain, Chilai Mountain, and Mount Nanhu. The masks are packaged in envelopes printed with the landscapes they depict.

In addition to being worn, the masks make great mementos or gifts, according to a poster promoting the product.



(Acenature Biotechnology Co photo)