Croatia: Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits near Zagreb

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/28 09:11
The earthquake struck some 50 kilometers outside of capital cit Zagreb

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday at 6.28 a.m. local time (0528 UTC), Croatian state television reported.

The epicenter was near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak around 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb.

What we know so far

  • There were no immediate reports of injuries.
  • Some buildings were reportedly damaged in Petrinja and Sisak, including a hospital.
  • Tremors were felt in the capital city Zagreb.
  • The quake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude, according to European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data.

Officials react

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that "we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys."

According to Dumbovic, Croatia's president and prime minister will visit the town later Monday.

Bozidar Skrinjaric, head of the Pokupsko municipality, an area near the epicenter with some 3,000 inhabitants, said people ran into the streets when the quakes hit.

Earthquakes in the region this year

This is the second earthquake to have struck Croatia this year. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

kmm/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2020-12-28 20:57 GMT+08:00

