Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Southern Taiwan high school mocked for 'Intermational' typo

Sign describes Tainan high school as 'Intermational School'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 17:00
(Tainan Breaking News Commune photo)

(Tainan Breaking News Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A private school's attempt at a name change ran into some trouble on Sunday (Dec. 27), when netizens noticed that it had posted a sign referring to itself as an "Intermational School."

On Sunday, a member of the Facebook group Tainan Breaking News Commune (台南爆料公社) posted a photo of the sign for Kuenshan International School depicted as "KU N SHAN Intermational School." The missing letter "E" between "KU" and "N" and the misspelling of "international" prompted some netizens to mock the strange signage.

During its heyday, Kuenshan Middle School was the second-largest private middle school in Tainan City. At its peak, it had reached up to 6,000 students and faculty.

However, in recent years, the school has been affected by declining birthrates and enrollment has decreased. Six years ago, there was also a dispute between the school and teachers over unpaid salaries.

After the local teacher's union sued the school's board of directors for embezzlement, enrolment dropped off even more, reported UDN. In June of this year, the school appointed Tai Chein (戴謙), former director of the Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau and former President of Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology, to serve as the school's new principal.

The school then spent NT$25 million (US$889,000) on a comprehensive renovation and worked with Wilson School on developing an all-English language elementary school, which is expected to start enrolling students next year. At the same time, it signed a cooperation agreement with nearby Kun Shan University to provide students with a smooth path to further education upon graduation from its high school.

The school recently changed its name from Kuen Shan Middle School to Kuen Shan International School. However, the name change did not translate well into its official signage, spurring my netizens to poke fun at the spelling snafu:

"Even a few commonly used words are misspelled! I'm dumbfounded!"

"The school had been upgraded, but it needs to learn English first."

"Too international."

"International school becomes an international joke."

"Can they still recruit students with such misspellings?"

"This level of English is really international."

In response to criticism of the new sign, school officials said that it had been installed on Dec. 25 and that the spelling error had already been noticed. However, because the error was discovered on a holiday, they were unable to have it immediately corrected.

The school pledged that once the corrections have been made, the new sign will be officially unveiled. It then promised that, "There will be absolutely no typos" on the new sign.

Southern Taiwan high school mocked for 'Intermational' typo
(Tainan Breaking News Commune photo)
Funny English Signs
Funny English
Chinglish signs
Chinglish

RELATED ARTICLES

YouTuber spots 'funniest translation' on Taiwan mountain trail sign
YouTuber spots 'funniest translation' on Taiwan mountain trail sign
2020/12/01 13:29
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese pork shop ribs English
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese pork shop ribs English
2020/09/21 16:32
Photo of the Day: Taipei bakery breaks English
Photo of the Day: Taipei bakery breaks English
2020/08/03 14:04
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Ukrainian Jopanese Heart Beitun Line'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Ukrainian Jopanese Heart Beitun Line'
2019/08/02 17:12
Photo of the Day: 'Do not accept Taiwan'
Photo of the Day: 'Do not accept Taiwan'
2019/01/29 18:06

Updated : 2020-12-28 17:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms