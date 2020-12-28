Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Taipei’s fireworks show in Bali District cancelled

Heightened vigilance and stricter measures should be used this year: Mayor

  121
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 16:53
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Government announced on Monday (Dec. 28) that the planned New Year’s Eve fireworks in the city’s Bali District will be canceled.

The announcement comes after Mayor Hou You-yi’s (侯友宜) said during a Monday press conference that all outdoor and large-scale activities will have to be postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, as onsite real-name registration cannot be enforced and effective control of crowds is impossible, per CNA.

The mayor expected agencies in the city government to assess other activities they have planned based on his directive and give him a response within a day.

The global pandemic situation remains grim, as cases of a new virus variant originating from the U.K. said to be more transmissible have been found in neighboring Japan and South Korea, Hou said. In the face of continued imported cases, heightened vigilance and stricter measures should be taken to deal with the numerous activities scheduled for the year’s end, he added.

Hsieh Chun-lung (謝俊隆), head of the city's High Riverbank Construction Management Office, noted that the area for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Bali is 1,200 meters long. As there will be a tremendous crowd, he said, it would have been impossible to obtain personal information from all participants.
Hou You-yi
New Year’s Eve fireworks
Bali
New Taipei City Government

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei to hold New Year’s Eve fireworks show
New Taipei to hold New Year’s Eve fireworks show
2020/12/16 15:44
New Taipei mayor says Tamkang Bridge will be national landmark
New Taipei mayor says Tamkang Bridge will be national landmark
2020/08/19 21:50
New Taipei City mayor offers advice on KMT party reform
New Taipei City mayor offers advice on KMT party reform
2020/08/19 11:55
NT$24 billion media town in Taipei's Linkou officially launched
NT$24 billion media town in Taipei's Linkou officially launched
2020/07/25 10:00
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
2020/07/24 16:50

Updated : 2020-12-28 19:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms
5 passengers on flight from UK arrive in Taiwan with fever, symptoms