New Taipei’s fireworks show in Bali District cancelled

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Government announced on Monday (Dec. 28) that the planned New Year’s Eve fireworks in the city’s Bali District will be canceled.

The announcement comes after Mayor Hou You-yi’s (侯友宜) said during a Monday press conference that all outdoor and large-scale activities will have to be postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, as onsite real-name registration cannot be enforced and effective control of crowds is impossible, per CNA.

The mayor expected agencies in the city government to assess other activities they have planned based on his directive and give him a response within a day.

The global pandemic situation remains grim, as cases of a new virus variant originating from the U.K. said to be more transmissible have been found in neighboring Japan and South Korea, Hou said. In the face of continued imported cases, heightened vigilance and stricter measures should be taken to deal with the numerous activities scheduled for the year’s end, he added.

Hsieh Chun-lung (謝俊隆), head of the city's High Riverbank Construction Management Office, noted that the area for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Bali is 1,200 meters long. As there will be a tremendous crowd, he said, it would have been impossible to obtain personal information from all participants.