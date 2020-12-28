Alexa
New Year's Day flag-raising ceremony to be held in Taipei with safety measures

Annual flag-raising ceremony to be held as usual in front of Presidential Office

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 17:21
Flag-raising ceremony at Taiwan's Presidential Office in 2019

Flag-raising ceremony at Taiwan's Presidential Office in 2019 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony will be held early Friday morning (Jan. 1) in front of the Presidential Office, with military personnel leading the singing of the national anthem.

The ceremony will be combined with a series of performances that will kick off at 5:10 a.m. on Friday. Ketagalan Boulevard, where the main stage is set up, will open at 4:30 a.m.

Performances will include a street dance performance put on by more than 100 students from 20 high schools as well as student marching bands and honor guards. There will also be a performance by a local theatrical troupe and a show from a Taiwan-based Taiko drum group.

The military marching band and honor guards will then join the crowd, which will be followed by the singing of the national anthem and the flag-raising ceremony at 6:27 a.m. According to Taiwan’s Rotary Club, the organizer of the festivities, representatives from the military and a choir formed by the club members will lead the singing.

The military has contributed to the country’s fight against the coronavirus while managing to ensure the nation’s security throughout this year, said the organizers. They will have the support and gratitude of the public, the group added.

After the flag-raising ceremony, more performances will follow suit. The festivities will be streamed on YouTube.

The event will be held under strict health safety measures, with those who have over a 37.5-degree temperature denied entry. Participants will be required to wear masks at all times and bring personal documents such as ID cards for checking at the entrance.
