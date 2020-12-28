Taiwan to hold memorial event to mark anniversary of military helicopter crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 2020 Black Hawk helicopter crash that killed a number of prominent Taiwanese generals, a concert and memorial ceremony will be held Thursday (Dec. 31.), military sources said on Monday.

The crash occurred on Jan. 2 of this year, killing eight top military brass including former Chief of the General Staff Shen I-ming (沈一鳴). The helicopter was transporting military officials to inspect a radar station in Yilan’s Suao Township when it crashed into a mountainside at the junction of New Taipei City’s Pinglin District and Yilan County.

In a later investigative report, it was found that rapidly changing weather conditions along with insufficient“situational awareness” led to the fatal crash. Inadequate cockpit resource management (CRM) could also have been a factor, which is when the pilot and co-pilot do not follow due procedures and compromise their ability to respond to an emergency.

Soon after, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) set up a 3.3-meter-high “January 2nd Memorial Area" beside the ministry building to remember the contributions the deceased generals made to the country. The concert and special ceremony will be held at the memorial site on Thursday.