Six spots on Elephant Mountain to watch Taipei 101 New Year fireworks

16,000 rockets will be set off in a five-minute show

  121
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 14:48
(Taipei City Government photo)

(Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has recommended six spots on Elephant Mountain for the public to enjoy Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks.

The GEO said that the Elephant Mountain Trail has always been an ideal place to have a full view of the Taipei 101 fireworks. This year, 16,000 rockets will be set off in a five-minute show that will feature 360-degree, wheel-shaped pyrotechnics for the first time, according to a press release.

Six spots on the mountain are recommended for watching the fireworks: Photographer's Platform, Six Boulders, Camera Platform, Firework Platform, Yongchungang Platform, and Chaoran Pavilion.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) recommended that people should arrive early and take public transportation to Xiangshan MRT Station. From Exit No. 2, follow the signs through Xiangshan Park, where there are also YouBike stations, to the trailhead.

Taipei MRT, except Xiaobitan Station and Xinbeitou Station, will operate nonstop for 42 hours from 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 to midnight on Jan 1.

Best spots on Elephant Mountain to watch Taipei 101 fireworks

Best viewing spots

Information

1. Photographer's Platform

300m from Lingyun Temple entrance

2. Six Boulders

430m from Lingyun Temple entrance

3. Camera Platform

450m from Lingyun Temple entrance

4. Firework Platform

330m from Shiliao Trail entrance

5. Yongchungang Platform

200m from Yongchungang Park

6. Chaoran Pavilion

600m from Yongchungang Park

Photographer's Platform

Six Boulders

Camera Platform

Firework Platform

Yongchungang Platform

Chaoran Pavilion

(Taipei City Government photos)
Taipei 101 fireworks
Elephant Mountain Trail
GEO

