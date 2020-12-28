Alexa
Taiwan’s Gogoro now has nearly 2,000 charging stations around the country

GoStations can be found by gas stations, convenience stores, big box stores, and elsewhere

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/28 13:35
Gogoro GoStation (Gogoro Network website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro now has nearly 2,000 charging stations located around the country.

The company currently has 1,924 battery swapping stations — GoStations — with another 109 currently under construction located at places like gas stations, convenience stores, big box stores, government buildings, and parking lots, which together make up the Gogoro Network. Convenience stores account for 23.5 percent of the total number of swapping sites, followed by gas stations at 22.1 percent, and big box stores at 15.8 percent, according to Digitimes.

One can now find more battery swapping stations than gas stations in the six major metropolitan areas of Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, with a GoStation located every 400 meters. There are currently 1,458 GoStations around these six cities compared to only 1,401 petrol stations.

The electric scooter company has also worked to extend the Gogoro Network into less populated areas. In 2015, the breakdown of stations in the big six metro areas compared to the non-big six was 91 percent to 9 percent; however, in 2020, that ratio stands at 76 percent to 24 percent.

Starting in 2018, Gogoro began increasing the size of their GoStations, according to the report. The number of battery charging slots increased by 18.2 percent from 2019 to 2020 with an average of 35 slots per station.

Gogoro has also been installing Super GoStations that have more than 120 battery charging slots. In 2020, 60 Super GoStations were set up, with an additional 80 expected to come online in 2021.

The Taiwanese company has also updated its app in order to make locating GoStations even easier. Originally, the app allowed riders to find charging stations located within a 3 km radius, which has now been increased to a 5-km radius.

Gogoro GoStations located around Taiwan (Gogoro Network image)
Gogoro
GoStations
Gogoro Network

Updated : 2020-12-28 14:46 GMT+08:00

