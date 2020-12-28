Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL moves Washington-Philadelphia game to season finale

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 12:13
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is stopped by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half ...

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is stopped by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half ...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Football Team's pursuit of the NFC East title will have to wait until the final game of the regular season.

The NFL has moved Washington's game at Philadelphia next Sunday to prime time. Washington (6-9) is tied with Dallas for the division lead, but holds the tiebreaker over the Cowboys. A Washington victory sends it to the postseason with a home game on the second weekend of January.

A loss means Dallas wins the weak division by beating the Giants (5-10) at the Meadowlands. But if New York wins in that 1 p.m. EST matchup and Washington falls to Philly, the Giants advance.

The other early afternoon games on Jan. 3 will be:

Miami at Buffalo; Baltimore at Cincinnati; Pittsburgh at Cleveland; Minnesota at Detroit; Atlanta at Tampa Bay; and the New York Jets at New England.

The late afternoon games, beginning at 4:25 p.m. EST:

Tennessee at Houston; Jacksonville at Indianapolis; New Orleans at Carolina; Green Bay at Chicago; Las Vegas at Denver; the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City; Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams; at Seattle vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Arizona.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-28 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain