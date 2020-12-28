Infor Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment

Infor recognized for product innovation, customer support and cloud capabilities

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 December 2020 - Infor today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46261320, November 2020) report. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another. Key strategy criteria included innovation, delivery, cloud, growth, and offering strategy. Vendors were also judged on key capabilities criteria including functionality, architecture, range of services, customer satisfaction, and customer service.

"Customers have been pleased with Infor for applying user feedback to application enhancements. One user mentioned that the customers drive the product roadmap, and Infor has been effectively communicating changes from start to finish. Users also had positive views on the update cycle and believe enhancements based on customer board suggestions greatly contribute to continuous improvement," as noted in the report. "Infor's implementation experience exceeds customer expectations. Organizations highlight rapid deployment of Infor EAM to their facilities and quick adoption by their varied user profiles. Deployment is aided by the application's flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with simple screen designers, role-based security, and a rich feature set. Infor also has a strong relationship with its channel and consulting partners and is discerning in which new partners it onboards."1

Infor EAM helps leading organizations reach new levels of efficiency with best-in-class asset management software that is scalable and dynamic. Users gain control and visibility of operating and maintenance costs, as well as energy consumed by assets, with a flexible, powerful, and proven solution.

"We're operating in a very competitive market right now, with rising pressures and tighter margins than ever before. Infor continues to innovate within its enterprise asset management solutions because they are critical to providing better levels of service to vendors, partners and customers. The pandemic has changed and restructured many business models, and it's paramount to work with a vendor that understands the nuances of the industry they are operating in," said Kevin Price, Infor EAM technical product evangelist. "Infor being positioned as a Leader underscores our position in the market. We know enterprise asset management, and we are proud to provide solutions that will help our customers scale, transform, change and grow during these unique times."



About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. Visit https://www.idc.com/





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

