Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette, pick from Lightning

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 10:58
Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette, pick from Lightning

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Braydon Coburn, forward Cedric Paquette and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night in exchange for forward Marian Gaborik and goalie Anders Nilsson.

Both Gaborik and Nilsson, who have a combined annual average cap hit just over $7 million for 2021-22, will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season.

The 35-year-old Coburn, has played 964 career NHL games with Atlanta, the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay since breaking into the league with the Thrashers in the 2005-06 season, and has 49 goals and 183 assists. He's in the final season of a two-year deal with a $1.7 million average.

The 27-year-old Paquette has played 377 NHL games — all with Tampa Bay — and has 47 goals and 38 assists. He's is set to make $1.65 million in the final season of a two-year contract.

Gaborik underwent back surgery in April 2018 and hasn’t played since. He is entering the final year of a seven-year deal worth $4,875,000 a season.

Nilsson went down with a concussion in December 2019 and has not returned to game action. He’s owed $2.6 this season.

Updated : 2020-12-28 13:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain