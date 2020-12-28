Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene leads Irvine past Santa Clara 75-56

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 10:26
Greene leads Irvine past Santa Clara 75-56

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Brad Greene scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UC Irvine to a 75-56 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday in the Big West Conference opener.

Collin Welp added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-4).

Ajare Sanni led the Gauchos (4-2) with 15 points. Amadou Sow had eight rebounds.

The two teams will play again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-28 11:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain