Taiwanese actress points out danger of pulling down mask

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illustration shared by Taiwanese actress Shu Qi (舒淇) that shows the dangers of pulling down a mask to eat went viral over the weekend.

On Sunday (Dec. 27), Shu Qi posted an illustration on her Instagram page with a caption that read "Please do not pull your face mask down to your chin." In the illustration, a man is seen wearing a face mask with an area on his neck marked in red and labeled "exposed area," meaning that part of his body is exposed to germs.

The next image shows the face mask pulled down below his mouth and onto his chin and neck, covering most of the red area. The caption underneath reads, "inside of mask contaminated."

In the third image, the man has pulled the mask back up over his face, and the caption states: "The virus has been spread to the nose and mouth." Below, the final caption exhorts the public that when they eat, drink, or need to temporarily remove their mask, they should take the mask off their face rather than simply slide it down. The post received 26,660 likes within 22 hours.

In an episode of his show "Health Plus Dot" (健康多1點), released Oct. 6, family medicine physician Paul Chen (陳柏臣) stated that for the sake of convenience, many people have developed the habit of pulling their mask down to their chin. Chen said the problem with this is that the inside of the mask will pick up bacteria and viral particles from the neck.

When people place their mask back on their face, the inside of the mask will come in contact with the nose and mouse, potentially allowing those bacterial or viral particles into their body and leading to an infection. To avoid this situation, Chen advises members of the public who wish to temporarily remove their mask to take it completely off their face and fold it in half, with the front of the mask facing outward, and wrap it in clean tissue paper to avoid "secondary pollution."

Chen explained that when wearing a mask, one should pay attention to three details: "the colored side of face masks must face outward," "the white side [of colored masks] face must face the nose and mouth," and "the metal strip should face upward." He suggests using both hands to pull the earloops when putting on the mask and recommends that people take their time to make sure the mask forms a tight seal over the face, ensuring it functions properly.