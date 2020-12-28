Alexa
Taiwan to implement stringent military reforms next month

New set of regulations the strictest the military has ever seen

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/28 10:49
Taiwanese troops (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Strict military reforms will take effect next month, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed on Sunday (Dec. 27).

The ministry in October issued a wave of the most stringent regulations the Taiwanese military has ever seen. One mandates that personnel who receive a grade lower than “C” on their evaluation will be discharged. In addition, the discharge process will be shortened from 38 to seven days, CNA reported.

Another policy is that any service member who commits two major mistakes will be immediately transferred, and discharge procedures will be initiated. The ministry did not specify what exactly constitutes a "major mistake."

MND Spokesperson Shih Shun-wen (史順文) stated in October that the ministry had established a pilot disciplinary reform program to enforce discipline and maintain a high-quality fighting force. The trial phase lasted from October to December and has now undergone a thorough review to determine how it will be fully implemented.

All service members — no matter their rank — must abide by the new regulations.

The reforms come as China has increased its provocative military activities, including numerous incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and frequent naval drills in the South China Sea. For Taiwan, maintaining a well-disciplined, effective fighting force is of the utmost importance.
