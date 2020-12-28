Aurora Tele-Oncology's strategic partnership with UMP Healthcare to launch quality cross-border oncology telemedicine services in Mainland China

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 December 2020 - Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited ("Aurora Tele-Oncology") recently announced a strategic partnership with Hainan UMP Internet Hospital, a telemedicine center of UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ("UMP", stock code 722:HK). Under this partnership, both parties will collaborate to bring cross-border, virtual oncology telemedicine services to cancer patients in Mainland China, supported by a panel of Hong Kong oncology experts. This strategic collaboration will initially target the Hainan province as a pilot, with plans to expand further to the rest of Mainland China. By leveraging technology as an enabler, it is our shared vision to provide high quality and accessible care at scale to patients worldwide.

Established in July 2020, Aurora Tele-Oncology has developed a patient-centric oncology-specific technology platform to provide virtual telemedicine services by connecting cancer patients and doctors worldwide. The combination of its in-house panel of world-renowned oncologists and a comprehensive technology platform allows quality cancer care to be provided to patients around the world at their doorstep. The company aims to optimize the sustainable development of cancer care by becoming the first virtual oncology clinic in Hong Kong and Mainland China, through efficient workflow and smooth transition between the online service and offline healthcare centers.

Hainan UMP Internet Hospital was granted a practicing license by the Health Commission of Hainan Province in August 2020, whereby UMP has officially launched its Internet hospital business. As the only Hong Kong origin healthcare platform with an Internet hospital license, UMP provides patients with licensed telemedicine services through its Hong Kong and overseas doctors to bring high quality international medical resources to mainland residents. Leveraging UMP's solid experience in providing primary care services, Hainan UMP Internet Hospital is committed to further narrowing the gaps in the provision of medical resources with an aim to create greater value for a wider reach of patients.

In support of this strategic partnership, UMP has made a strategic investment in Aurora Tele-Oncology to further strengthen the collaboration and support future development of the oncology telemedicine services platform.

Mr. Lee Kar Chung, Felix, Executive Director and China President of UMP, said "The strategic partnership between UMP and Aurora Tele-Oncology makes the world-class oncology medical services become near at hand for more patients to meet their diverse needs in an effective manner. Benefited from national policies, Internet-based healthcare services will be a key trend of social development. Telemedicine will continue to evolve with the development of innovative technology, playing a greater role in promoting healthcare development in Mainland China. UMP will continue to grasp the opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the rest of Mainland China and bring high quality international medical resources to make further contribution to the Mainland medical industry with the help of technology"

Dr. Chu Weng In, Sam, General Manager of Aurora Tele-Oncology, said "It is an honor for Aurora to collaborate with UMP. Throughout a patients' treatment journey, we have witnessed their despair and helplessness. Aurora is established with the central vision and mission to provide cancer patients across Hong Kong and Mainland China with world-class cancer care. We strive to become their beacon of hope. With the use of second opinion telemedicine services, we can reach and help more of those in need. This strategic partnership will allow our expert Hong Kong oncologist panel to provide quality cross-border care at scale to patients in Mainland China supported by our virtual offering."

With the ongoing support of favorable government policies towards the proliferation of digital health in China, both parties will work together to continue to refine our technologically-empowered care delivery model to ensure quality and accessible care to be delivered to patients across China.

About UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited

Founded in 1990, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited is a listed company on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 722.HK) and one of the leading medical and healthcare platforms in Hong Kong and Macau. For over 30 years, UMP has been offering trusted and affordable services, so that everyone can freely pursue their dreams without worrying about their health.

In addition to healthcare services that cater to diverse individual needs, UMP works closely with corporates and insurance companies to customize and administer corporate healthcare benefits plans for their members. In recent years, in line with the state policy in Mainland China, UMP has been developing family doctor trainings in major Chinese cities and establishing joint-ventured UMP medical centres with local community health service partners.

In financial year 2020, UMP served an annual volume of over 1.35 million patient visits. The current UMP network boasts more than 800 self-owned and affiliated medical service points across Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hainan, as well as major cities in the Greater Bay Area including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan and Foshan.





About Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited





Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited, founded in 2020, is a patient centric oncology-specific teleconsultation platform striving to improve cancer care. Aurora is grateful and excited to embark on this new journey with Cyberport Hong Kong, and is currently expanding the business into China, aiming to be headquartered in Wuxi by 2021.





Aurora's vision is to provide patients with an oncology telemedicine platform that can improve their cancer care, thereby increasing their longevity and quality of living. This includes online consultations and check-ups from renowned oncology experts to access a wider range of therapeutic landscape. We strive to provide high quality and accessible cancer care at scale to patients in the Greater Bay Area and the rest of Mainland China.