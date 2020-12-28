Alexa
Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort Wayne past Robert Morris 87-82

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 08:52
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Robert Morris 87-82 on Sunday.

Godfrey shot 9 for 11 from the field and had five assists and five steals.

Bobby Planutis had 13 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (2-3, 1-3 Horizon League). Demetric Horton and Dylan Carl added 12 points apiece.

AJ Bramah had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (2-3, 1-1). Jon Williams added 16 points. Kahliel Spear had 12 points.

The Colonials defeated the Mastodons 102-88 on Saturday.

