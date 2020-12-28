Alexa
Vermont rolls over league newcomer NJIT in AEC opener 92-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 09:06
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith scored 27 points and Ryan Davis added 22 and Vermont opened America East Conference play with a 92-78 win over league newcomer NJIT on Sunday.

The Catamounts (2-1) scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back.

Isaiah Powell added 10 points for Vermont.

Zach Cooks led NJIT (1-2) with 24 points and 12 rebounds, plus five steals. San Antonio Brinson added 12 points, Miles Coleman 11 and Dylan O'Hearn 10.

The two teams square off again on Monday afternoon.

The Catamounts are now 70-7 in their last 77 America East contests, including tournament action. The seven conference losses in the last four seasons are the third-least in the nation, just behind Gonzaga (four) and New Mexico State (six). Meanwhile, the Highlanders left the Atlantic Sun Conference after five seasons to become the 10th member of the AEC.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-28 10:11 GMT+08:00

